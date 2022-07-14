Watch The Shins Cover Stone Temple Pilots’ “Vasoline”

0

Last night, the Shins kicked off their Oh, Inverted World 21st birthday tour in San Francisco at the Warfield. During the set, the band covered Stone Temple Pilots’ Purple classic “Vasoline.” Surprising choice, considering how the two acts have such distinctly different vibes — and eras, for that matter. Also, catch James Mercer reading the lyrics off of his phone. They nailed it, though.

The Shins will pick back up on July 15 at the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento and end in Portland at the Pioneer Courthouse Square on September 16. Watch their “Vasoline” cover below via some fan-shot footage.

