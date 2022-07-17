Kid Cudi Replaces Kanye West As Rolling Loud Miami Headliner

Kid Cudi Replaces Kanye West As Rolling Loud Miami Headliner

Kid Cudi has replaced Kanye West as the headliner for the first night of Rolling Loud Miami, which is set to take place next weekend. “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022,” Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler wrote in a statement. “We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing.”

“This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best,” the statement continued “We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Kanye West was also scheduled to headline Coachella this year, and pulled out at the last minute. In April, Cudi — a longtime Ye collaborator — said that he had made his last song with Kanye: “I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend.”

Rolling Loud Miami will take place at Hard Rock Stadium from July 22 to 24.

