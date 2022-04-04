Kanye West Drops Out Of Coachella

Kanye West has dropped out of Coachella, according to TMZ and Variety. Ye was scheduled to perform as the headliner at the music festival on both Sunday nights (April 17 and 24). Now, with only a few weeks to go before the event, he will no longer appear at all. A reason was not given for the cancellation.

TMZ also notes that he was rumored to be bringing Travis Scott along with him. It would have been Scott’s first major public performance since November’s Astroworld tragedy, save for a pre-Oscars house party he performed at last month. In February, West said he wouldn’t play Coachella unless headliner Billie Eilish apologized to Scott for a perceived diss after a video of her helping a fan out at a show went viral.

Last month, West was banned from Instagram for 24 hours after violating their policies on hate speech, harassment, and bullying. He was then publicly barred from performing at the Grammys due to “concerning online behavior.” Last night, he won two Grammy awards anyway for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

In 2019, West pulled out of Coachella before the lineup was officially unveiled because the fest wouldn’t build him a giant dome.

Coachella has not acknowledged publicly that Ye will no longer be performing.