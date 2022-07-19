Daphni – “Clavicle”

Thomas Neukum

New Music July 19, 2022 10:36 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Dan Snaith, the mastermind behind Caribou, has also spent years releasing dance tracks under his Daphni alter-ego. After releasing the 2020 Caribou album Suddenly and the 2021 single “You Can Do It,” Snaith is coming back this fall with a new Daphni LP called Cherry. We’ve already posted the title track and “Cloudy,” and now Snaith has shared another new one.

“Clavicle” fits neatly into the whole aesthetic that Snaith has established for the Daphni project. The track pairs a straightforward house beat with shimmery, delicate synth melodies. It’s equal measures physical and contemplative, but the video, which is entirely roller-coaster footage, pushes more towards the physical. Check it out below.

Cherry is out 10/7 on Jiaolong, and you can pre-order it here.

