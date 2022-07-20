Two years ago, the young Mobile, Alabama rapper Flo Milli released an extremely bratty, extremely catchy debut mixtape called Ho, Why Is You Here? That tape, one of my favorite rap albums of 2020, made Flo Milli famous, winning her a major-label deal and a spot in last year’s XXL Freshman class, and now she’s ready to make her major-label debut. You Still Here, Ho, Flo Milli’s official debut album, was set to come out on Friday, but she didn’t wait. That album is here now.

If you liked Ho, Why Is You Here?, then you will probably also like You Still Here, Ho?; the two records have more than a title in common. Flo Milli has mastered the art of rapping like the meanest popular girl in any high school. In rap right now, there might be nobody who’s better at making utterly withering comments and then laughing about it. Flo Milli does this over minimal beats with big hooks, and she always sounds like a star.

There are only a couple of guests on You Still Here, Ho? — Babyface Ray and Rico Nasty — and most of the producers aren’t especially famous. That’s fine. The record’s aesthetic belongs entirely to Flo Milli, and the whole thing has been tailored to her strengths. The album is short and fast and nasty, and Flo Milli barely ever shows anything like vulnerability. Instead, it’s just banger after banger. We’ve already posted the early singles “Conceited” and “No Face,” as well as the bonus track “Roaring 20s,” and now you can stream the whole album below.

You Still Here, Ho? is out now on RCA.