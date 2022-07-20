Shygirl – “Coochie (a bedtime story)”

July 20, 2022 By Chris DeVille
0

Nymph, the official debut album from Artist To Watch Shygirl, is coming in September. Early singles “Firefly” and “Come For Me” bode well for the project, as does today’s new track as long as you aren’t put off by a hook like “Any time the coochie calls, I’ll be on my way.” “Coochie (a bedtime story)” is sort of an explicit, celestial hyperpop lullaby. ​Shygirl co-produced it with Mura Masa, Sega Bodega, and Karma Kid, and Samuel Ibram directed the video, which you can check out below.

Nymph is out 9/30 on Because Music.

