Shygirl – “Come For Me”

Jacqueline Landvik

New Music June 7, 2022 10:04 AM By Ryan Leas
0

A little under a month ago, Shygirl announced her debut album Nymph. At the time, she also shared lead single “Firefly.” Today, she’s back with another.

When Shygirl announced Nymph, it came with a lot of collaborators: Mura Masa, Sega Bodega, Karma Kid, Cosha. The latest offering from Nymph is called “Come For Me,” and it finds Shygirl teaming back up with past collaborator Arca, who produced it. As you might expect from this pairing, “Come For Me” is a fractured, experimental electronic track. Check it out below.

Nymph is out 9/30 via Because Music. Pre-order it here.

