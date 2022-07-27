Wild Pink are already ready to follow up 2021’s majestic A Billion Little Lights. After promoting April’s “Q. Degraw” as the start of a new era, John Ross has announced a new album called ILYSM. Set for release in October, the album deals with Ross’ cancer diagnosis and treatment over the last two years — hence the heavy tone and reference to “health problems” in his statement about “Q. Degraw” (which, by the way, is not on the album).

In a press release, Ross explains, “Even though I’d already started working on the record, everything took on new meaning after my diagnosis. I started writing songs that tried to make sense of the whole experience, including the love and support I felt from the people in my life — particularly my wife, which is where the title came from.”

Ross co-produced ILYSM with Justin Pizzoferrato and the Antlers’ Peter Silberman. It boasts an exquisite guest list including Julien Baker, J Mascis, Yasmin Williams, Ryley Walker, and Samantha Crain. Today Wild Pink are sharing the title track, which is as achingly pretty as you’d hope. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cahooting The Multiverse”

02 “Hold My Hand” (Feat. Julien Baker)

03 “Hell Is Cold”

04 “ILYSM”

05 “St. Beater Camry”

06 “Abducted At The Grief Retreat”

07 “War On Terror”

08 “Simple Glyphs”

09 “See You Better Now”

10 “Sucking On The Birdshot”

11 “The Grass Widow In The Glass Window”

12 “ICLYM”

ILYSM is out 10/14 on Royal Mountain.