Built To Spill – “Spiderweb”

Photo by Isa Georgett, collage by Lê Almeida

New Music July 26, 2022 10:19 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Built To Spill – “Spiderweb”

Photo by Isa Georgett, collage by Lê Almeida

New Music July 26, 2022 10:19 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Later this summer, Doug Martsch’s long-running indie rock institution Built To Spill will return with When The Wind Forgets Your Name, their first album for new home Sub Pop. This time around, Martsch is backed up by Lê Almeida and João Cases, two members of the Brazilian jazz-rock band Oruã, but all the early tracks from the album still sound very much like classic Built To Spill.

We’ve already posted the early When The Wind Forgets Your Name singles “Gonna Lose,” “Understood,” and “Fool’s Gold,” and now BTS — the real BTS — have shared another track. “Spiderweb” is not a No Doubt cover. Instead, it’s a pretty, expansive guitar rocker that effortlessly eases into a bunch of blazing solos. It lasts for five and a half minutes — not too long, not too short, just the right length to fully establish a vibe. Check it out below.

When The Wind Forgets Your Name is out 9/9 on Sub Pop.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Looks Like Migos Are Now Officially A Duo

2 days ago 0

Stream Lollapalooza 2022 On Hulu

2 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Security Guard Crying At His Show

3 days ago 0

Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

2 days ago 0

Kelis Says She Was Sampled On Beyoncé’s New Album Without Her Permission

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest