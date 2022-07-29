This month, Metallica scored an unlikely hit when their 36-year-old “Master Of Puppets” charted in Top 40 in both the US and the UK. What pulled the strings? Stranger Things. The ’80s-set Netflix show paired a fun visual with one of metal’s most indelible epics in a way that landed with modern audiences.

The band even brought some Eddie Munson video with them to Lollapalooza just last night:

“Master Of Puppets”‘ chart ascent was Stranger Things‘ second act of revivification, following Kate Bush’s deserved return to the zeitgeist. Am I going to dive into the hows and whys behind the Stranger Things bump? No. Bush explainers, which is not a phrase worth Googling, have been running for weeks. And besides, the story is, on its face, not that metal of a news item. The bump seems isolated to Metallica, not unlike how the metal news cycle focuses on metal’s biggest pop culture emissary for the clicks. To wit, it doesn’t seem like Jørn Lande’s “Running Up That Hill” cover received any spillover listens, and I don’t think anyone is going to pay attention to my compelling attempts at reclassifying “Waking The Witch” as a prog/power song. But hey, you can’t win ’em all.

While the bump may be outside my jurisdiction, I am interested in the different responses to Metallica’s good fortune. While I saw nothing but cheers, apparently some straw-stuffed “individuals” were very concerned about new listeners learning about the most popular metal band on the planet. “FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family,” the band posted in the comments on its TikTok account, preempting gatekeeping grumblers and substantiating its gateway band status. “Whether you’ve been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music. All of you started at ground zero at one point in time.”

Metallica’s plea to stop policing playlists is shockingly good advice and momentarily blotted out such thoughts as “Metallica has a TikTok account?” and “Are those 335,435 Napster users welcome in the Metallica family?” It was another PR win for the thrash ambassadors during one of the most likable runs of the band’s post-Black Album career. For a spell, until everyone started complaining about Amon Amarth, nearly everything in our corner of the world felt good, and metal’s pop-culture-facing presence felt earned and not embarrassing. Honestly, this infusion of new fans is one of my favorite things to happen in metal this year. It genuinely rules.

So, yes, there’s a chance that you’re reading this column for the first time because you’ve found your way to us via Stranger Things. To you, my new friend, I say, “Hello! You are welcome here. This is a safe place to learn, your unique path towards heavy metal endarkenment is valid, and your fresh insight is valued and encouraged. I look forward to recommending you music. You should listen to Mulk.” Cool. Please scroll through the rest of this intro. You too, optimists. It’s fine. I, uh, need to talk to my glass-half-empty pals for a bit. Don’t worry. Let’s catch up soon — oh, you already left.

In the traditional pessimist greeting, I’m sure your day has been as horrible as mine. Perhaps you, too, felt the background radiation of a potential doomsday scenario hiding beneath these good vibes. It’s something I’ve been mulling over for over a year. I guess you could call it … a source of self-destruction.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. First, let’s take a second to appreciate what happened. The best recruiting event in metal in several years required Netflix’s most popular property recontextualizing a stone-cold, 36-year-old classic by one of metal’s last remaining monolithic entities. That’s what it took to briefly reignite the American public’s interest in heavy metal and net us some new fans.

There are some fun false equivalences to explore within that breakdown, such as the thought that, if we were in 1986, Les Paul’s A New Sound! would be a 36-year-old album. (Good record.) But I don’t have time for that right now. As metal’s foremost chronically depressed, eternally pessimistic listmaker, I have a job to do, and that’s to highlight an existential quagmire for like-minded headbangers. Do you see the doomsday scenario lurking in there? Here, let me coax it out:

What happens to metal in America after Metallica splits up? That is to say, what happens when we lose one of the only metal bands people pay attention to? In fact, what happens to metal after all of the big gateway bands are gone? Most of them are decades deep into their careers, so it’ll happen sooner rather than later. Will there be new gateway bands that replace them? If not, how will people get into metal?

Oh boy. Let’s call this the Oncoming Gateway Band Apocalypse, OGBA. Yeah, we’re doing fine, optimists. Don’t come in here. No, I don’t want to watch Love Island. Thanks, though.

Now, let me admit up front that, while I think the OGBA is a possibility in that I can’t foresee another metal band getting as big as Metallica, I don’t believe the OGBA will destroy metal. On the contrary, I think metal is nearly unslayable, and the only thing that could take it down is a Marvel-esque monkey paw wish that transforms it from a refuge for outcasts into the dominant power in pop culture. That is to say, any potential downturn in metal’s overall popularity is probably a better sales pitch for some potential fans because it would push it further from the mainstream. To that end, if we think of metal as a place for outsiders to explore fringe ideas and/or indulge in metal’s propensity for wanting to be the most, it’s wild that metal has even been this popular. It’s like a glitch in reality.

There are other reasons why I think metal will survive. As I’m fond of writing, metal is so vast and varied that any definites you want to pin upon it will be proven wrong. For instance, the pursuit of “most” is different across every substyle, meaning there’s some metal variant out there for everyone. That diversity makes metal into its own ecosystem. Some substyles get popular, some go into hibernation, but metal is always active, eternally evolving and regressing in equal measure.

Another reason metal will survive plays into the fact that my OGBA questions are American-centric. Other cultures have a different relationship to metal. In some, it’s more embedded, suggesting that the destruction of global bands don’t matter as much as long as regional scenes remain intact.

And to wrap this up because I have gone on and on about this stuff for five years and you don’t need to read this for the 50th time, I think some people are wired to desire loud music and subconsciously search for it until they find it. It’s like the recurring motif of Devil’s Tower in Close Encounters of the Third Kind. You have this compulsion that you can’t explain until one day, boom, “Master of Puppets” scratches the itch. Metallica is the gateway band at the tip of the iceberg. How far you travel below the waterline depends solely on your curiosity and tolerance for metal’s built-in firewalls. People can learn to appreciate metal, but some people simply need metal, and will keep hunting until they find a home.

So, really, any OGBA fear I have is based around a potential delay in those people finding metal. If there’s not a huge-ass metal band that’s available, easily accessible, and, most importantly, active, creating fresh and timely opportunities for people to be exposed to them, it will take longer for budding metalheads to apply for membership. And, I mean, that would suck. That has consequences. Metal is one of the few things in life that I like. Most of my friends are metalheads. The only thing I am capable of doing while this stupid rock spins around the sun is listening to metal. I have no other skills. Thinking of that purpose and absolution being waylaid or never developing is … devastating? I don’t like even thinking about it. Especially because we’re in a perfect window for people to get into metal right now.

A new fan could conceivably see almost every stratum of metal history on tour in the next couple of years, from elder legends like Metallica, Iron Maiden, and Judas Priest, to younger chart crashers like Undeath and Wormrot. Think how many bucket list bands someone could check off if they live near a frequent touring hub and have the ability/desire/money to go to shows. In addition, more metal is being released than ever, increasing the odds that someone finds a metal album that clicks with them. Add in that the representation is getting better, and the conditions seem ripe for a popularity explosion rivaling the heyday of NWOAHM in the 2000s.

But, circling back to OGBA, that window will close. A year ago, I calculated Iron Maiden Numbers (IMN), a way to measure the relative popularity of metal bands. For this intro’s purposes, the short story is that the bands with the highest IMNs are your gateway bands. And those bands skew older. As someone who has somehow outlived all of the important marketing demos, this is fine by me. Thank god, another year I can delay getting into djenty deathcore or twinkle shred in order to keep this column relevant. But it does beg the question: Whither the younger gateway bands? Doesn’t metal employ a vending machine model? Who are the next bands up?

I think the closet is probably Spiritbox. When I crunched its IMN last year, it came in at -50. Now, it’s -5, just outside aboveground status and neck and neck with Jinjer, a more experienced younger band that could also make the jump. Spiritbox’s 1,467,664 monthly Spotify listeners is an incredible ascent considering it has released only one album.

But … Spiritbox and Jinjer are the exceptions. Other younger bands that I feel should have broken through and achieved gateway status aren’t yet in the same league as established bands. Knocked Loose, Loathe, Vein.fm, Code Orange: these metal-adjacent bands all have decent streaming numbers and get buzzy press, but are dwarfed by, like, Sevendust, a band I love dearly but doesn’t get the same type of hype now that it’s 13 albums deep into its career. Even something legitimately gateway-y but debatably metal like Bring Me The Horizon, which is closing in on its 20th anniversary but is still young-ish, has an IMN of 178. That’s massive. However, it’s miles behind Metallica’s colossal 675. And, besides my derpy metric that is probably biased towards established bands, you can see Metallica’s reach play out in other arenas. ThePRP ran 10 stories mentioning Bring Me The Horizon over the past three months. It ran 15 stories on Metallica. The difference between the two is that Metallica isn’t in the middle of an album release cycle. Metallica remains the gateway band of all gateway bands.

IMN is one thing, but the more troubling factor related to OGBA is what I uncovered in January. If the numbers are correct, and that’s a big if, new metal band formations appear to be declining. That would be a double whammy. Not only does it seem like there are fewer bands in a position to move into gateway territory, but there may be fewer new bands, period. Again, I have serious reservations about the data, but if it’s true … yikes. I imagine it would be hard to get into metal if no new metal bands existed.

Ah, but that’s just it. Does it matter if a gateway band is active? How concerned one is over OGBA hinges on that question. As an example, the most robust rebuttal to OGBA is Black Sabbath. The metal band split in 2017. The argument goes that if Black Sabbath’s music is available, not necessarily the band itself, people will still get into metal. As an old who likes Black Sabbath, I’m sympathetic to this angle. It’s kind of like how people of my vintage ended up with Led Zeppelin albums because, as a fan of harder rock and classic rock radio, that was just a thing one did. I feel like I was issued all those albums when I turned 12 and suddenly had serious takes about “Achilles Last Stand.” Like, it didn’t matter that Zep was kaput. It was there, and it was presented as a rite of passage. Led Zeppelin is eternal. Black Sabbath is eternal.

Google Trends provides some additional ammo for this argument. Over the past five years, United States-based web search interest peaked with the Black Sabbath’s finals shows in 2017 and its 50th anniversary in 2020. Otherwise, its interest has remained steady. A band that hasn’t remained steady is Metallica, oddly enough. Over the same timeframe, its search interest peaked in the week of February 25, 2018, when it announced a North American tour, and then fell off until this most recent Stranger Things bump. Metallica is probably too big to be hurt by search interest flux, but that flux also seems to invalidate the idea that bands need to be active to remain relevant.

Of course, I recognize that “relevancy” is a byproduct of an older gateway band model. Back in the day, I write, as my back and knees explode into dust, a gateway band had to be blessed with two qualities to truly be a gateway band. It needed to be available and accessible. (I discussed this recently on the C-Squared Podcast, so if you want to hear me stammer through these topics in a voice that sounds like the Muppet version of John Milius, by all means, listen to that.)

Availability is pretty self-explanatory: there needed to be albums in stock at Tower Records or whatever for you to buy after you heard the band on the radio, MTV, at your friend’s house, the school dance, etc. It also helped if the band was available to tour.

Accessibility is a more nebulous term. I tend to think of something being “accessible” in the lightly pejorative music critic usage, i.e., the music is simple, streamlined, and easy for someone with no prior experience to understand. But that’s not always the case.

Like, “Master Of Puppets”? Objectively? I don’t think that’s “accessible” in the simple and streamlined sense. It’s an eight-and-a-half prog thrash monster. While it has a world-beater of a hook, in a vacuum, it would make a newbie’s head explode Scanners style. But, it has been made accessible because it has been demystified by external forces.

In the macro, there have been decades of Mandatory Metallica radio blocks, millions of t-shirts that have entered the band’s name into the pop culture lexicon, and now Stranger Things. In the micro, you have friend groups, the older sibling effect, and other interpersonal relationships. All of that, and more, has demystified “Master Of Puppets” and made it accessible, much in the same way that otherwise “difficult” music, such as Pink Floyd, Rush, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, and on and on, has been able to break through on a broader scale.

Anyway, I’m losing the OGBA thread, but I’ll finish this part up by writing that innumerable things could upset this availability/accessibility balance. Some were outside a band’s control, like, whoops, everyone likes alt rock now, and that has banished Nelson to the depths of hell with the speed of a meteor landing atop the noggin of a stegosaurus. If you haven’t, watch the Bang Tango documentary. But, for the most part, availability/accessibility played into each other, creating something of a hype loop until the external forces changed or the band ceased activity. Your popularity was pegged to your availability and accessibility, which in turn were influenced by your popularity. It was a catch-22 to break through and achieve this balance, but once you did, you were golden for a bit.

Again, that was the old model. The new model? The internet has made everything available and accessible. If you can stream it, it’s available. If you can find a review, breakdown, or reaction, it’s accessible. That turns every metal band into a potential gateway band. While I think that people will typically get into metal via a band that’s closer to a more recognizable form of whatever constitutes modern rock or pop, it doesn’t eliminate more obscure/difficult bands from being a great entry point. Like, the objective relevancy doesn’t matter anymore. It only needs to resonate with a listener to be a gateway. Any band can be the tip of the iceberg, even if it’s the bottom of the dang iceberg.

I don’t know. Maybe all of this is bullshit. Maybe I’m off on some particularly unhinged nonsense. Maybe I need to go to bed. Between you and me, fellow pessimist, it has been a really rough month, which accounts for *waves hands* whatever the hell this was. But, I don’t know, there’s something … comforting about a reaction to the constantly shifting media landscape, where the shards of the old monoculture continue to fracture into a million tinier pieces, that could still result in a rosier take like “every band can be a gateway band.” Forget fools trying to gatekeep Metallica, that’s something. Perhaps, then, nothing will happen once the OGBA comes to pass. When Metallica ends, things will be fine because metal is eternal if every band can be a gateway. Wait … am … I an optimist?

Nope, not going to consider it. If you got here via Metallica, hello! If you’re still on the fence about whether you like metal, here are 10 more possibilities. See you around. –Ian Chainey