Calvin Harris – “New To You” (Feat. Tinashe, Offset, & Normani)

New Music July 29, 2022 12:04 AM By James Rettig
0

Calvin Harris – “New To You” (Feat. Tinashe, Offset, & Normani)

New Music July 29, 2022 12:04 AM By James Rettig
0

Calvin Harris is a week out from the release of Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, the sequel to the series’ first volume that came out in 2017. We’ve heard a handful of songs from it so far — “Stay With Me,” “Potion,” and “New Money.” Between all three, the DJ recruited Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Halsey, 21 Savage, Dua Lipa, and Young Thug for appearances. Today Harris is back with one more single. Naturally, it features some notable guests: “New To You” boasts credits from Tinashe, Offset, and Normani. Check it out below.

Harris also recently shared the album’s tracklist:

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is out 8/5 via Columbia.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Looks Like Migos Are Now Officially A Duo

3 days ago 0

Stream Lollapalooza 2022 On Hulu

3 days ago 0

Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

2 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Security Guard Crying At His Show

4 days ago 0

Kelis Says She Was Sampled On Beyoncé’s New Album Without Her Permission

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest