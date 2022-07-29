The Rock And Kevin Hart Confirm Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” Will Be In DC League Of Super-Pets

News July 28, 2022 9:40 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Taylor Swift is having a Hot Sync Summer, with songs like “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” showing up in The Summer I Turned Pretty and “Carolina” in Where The Crawdads Sing. Now, the Rock and Kevin Hart have confirmed that Swift’s “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” and “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version)” will be in the forthcoming animated movie DC League Of Super-Pets, which hits theaters tomorrow (July 29).

The Rock shared a TikTok where he and Hart are listening to “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version),” and the two do a bit about how Hart can’t hear him because he’s wearing air pods. “Clearly @imkevinhart has problems (being an as*hole) and I don’t think we can solve them,” he joked in the caption. There’s also a clip from the movie that debuted last fall featuring the Rock’s character sobbing to “Bad Blood” while eating ice cream. At the time, fans suspected the re-recorded “Bad Blood” was playing, and they were right.

“Pumped to have TWO of my friend @Taylor Swift’s tracks in our #DCSuperPets! In theaters TONIGHT!” Swift even replied to the Rock in the comments: “Leave it to my friend Dwayne to support the ethically sourced versions of my songs. Good luck with the film!! Ur the man.” (Catch that reference to the Rock appearing in Swift’s “The Man” video.)

“Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version)” was previously released as part of Red (Taylor’s Version), and “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” will be on the forthcoming re-recorded 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

@therock Clearly @imkevinhart has problems (being an as*hole) and I don’t think we can solve them 😂 Pumped to have TWO of my friend @Taylor Swift’s tracks in our #DCSuperPets! In theaters TONIGHT! #SwiftRock🎶#SevenBucksProd ♬ original sound – The Rock

