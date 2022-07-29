Krautrock duo NEU! are getting an anniversary box set celebrating 50 years since the release of their debut album. NEU! 50! is out September 23 and includes NEU!, NEU! 2!, and NEU! 75, plus a NEU! Tribute Album and a NEU!-themed stencil and booklet. The tribute album features remixes by the National, Man Man, Mogwai, Alexis Taylor, and more. Plus, there’s an original, NEU!-inspired song by New York art-rock crew Guerilla Toss called “Zum Herz.”

“NEU! is one of the most important bands of the 20th century, and a personal favorite of GT’s,” the band said in a statement. “Their influence on psych, rock, punk, and electronic music is enormous. The lineage of so many great bands can be traced back to NEU!. We are thrilled to be part of this compilation. I like to think that the U.S. / U.K created Rock music, but the Germans made it forever weird. Thanks, NEU!”

Listen to Guerilla Toss’ “Zum Herz” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Im Glück” (The National Remix)

02 “Weissensee” (Fink Version)

03 “Super” (Mogwai Remix)

04 “4+1=5” – Alexis Taylor

05 “Hallogallo” (Stephen Morris and Gabe Gurnsey Remix)

06 “Lieber Honig” (Yann Tiersen Remix)

07 “Super” (Man Man Remix)

08 “Negativland” (Idles Negative Space Rework)

09 “Zum Herz” – Guerilla Toss

10 “After Eight” (They Hate Change Cover)

NEU! 50! is out 9/23 via Grönland Records.