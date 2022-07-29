Guerilla Toss – “Zum Herz”

Ebru Yidilz

New Music July 29, 2022 12:23 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Guerilla Toss – “Zum Herz”

Ebru Yidilz

New Music July 29, 2022 12:23 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Krautrock duo NEU! are getting an anniversary box set celebrating 50 years since the release of their debut album. NEU! 50! is out September 23 and includes NEU!, NEU! 2!, and NEU! 75, plus a NEU! Tribute Album and a NEU!-themed stencil and booklet. The tribute album features remixes by the National, Man Man, Mogwai, Alexis Taylor, and more. Plus, there’s an original, NEU!-inspired song by New York art-rock crew Guerilla Toss called “Zum Herz.”

“NEU! is one of the most important bands of the 20th century, and a personal favorite of GT’s,” the band said in a statement. “Their influence on psych, rock, punk, and electronic music is enormous. The lineage of so many great bands can be traced back to NEU!. We are thrilled to be part of this compilation. I like to think that the U.S. / U.K created Rock music, but the Germans made it forever weird. Thanks, NEU!”

Listen to Guerilla Toss’ “Zum Herz” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Im Glück” (The National Remix)
02 “Weissensee” (Fink Version)
03 “Super” (Mogwai Remix)
04 “4+1=5” – Alexis Taylor
05 “Hallogallo” (Stephen Morris and Gabe Gurnsey Remix)
06 “Lieber Honig” (Yann Tiersen Remix)
07 “Super” (Man Man Remix)
08 “Negativland” (Idles Negative Space Rework)
09 “Zum Herz” – Guerilla Toss
10 “After Eight” (They Hate Change Cover)

NEU! 50! is out 9/23 via Grönland Records.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Looks Like Migos Are Now Officially A Duo

3 days ago 0

Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

3 days ago 0

Stream Lollapalooza 2022 On Hulu

3 days ago 0

The Rock And Kevin Hart Confirm Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” Will Be In DC League Of Super-Pets

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Christina Aguilera’s “What A Girl Wants”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest