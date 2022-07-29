Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

You’re the world’s best music blog community and I know that some of you miss the downvote feature our old comments section had. We intentionally disabled downvoting with the new toolset, but I said we would consider bringing it back if I remembered to run a poll today.

A few things to note… I don’t believe OpenWeb has the “hide a comment with x downvotes” functionality, so you will still see unpopular comments. Hateful comments have to be flagged by at least two people to get kicked into the moderation queue. (If James or I see anyone with a lot of moderated comments week after week we will ban the account.) And if we do decide to bring back downvotes, I have no idea how long it will take OpenWeb to enable that. Also! If the results of this poll are close, we may decide not to take any action on the decision right now.

So, here ya go: What is the song of the summer? I mean, should we bring back downvotes?



Should We Bring Back The Downvote Button?

