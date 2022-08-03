SBTRKT – “Ghost” (Feat. LEILAH)

New Music August 3, 2022 2:17 PM By James Rettig
0

SBTRKT – “Ghost” (Feat. LEILAH)

New Music August 3, 2022 2:17 PM By James Rettig
0

SBTRKT, the production project led by Aaron Jerome, reappeared after a six year absence with a new single, “Bodmin Moor,” back in June. Since then, he’s already put out a different song, “Miss The Days,” and now he’s back with yet another one, “Ghost,” which features vocals from the singer LEILAH. “We started this song when I met artist and now friend Saya Gray around three years ago,” SBTRKT said in a statement. ‘This was one of the ideas that came from us linking up… Shortly after, I met LEILAH who’s also a very good friend now. We had been writing a lot together over the pandemic and co-wrote the remaining lyrics.” Listen below.

“GHOST” is out now.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Porno For Pyros & Billy Corgan Cover Led Zeppelin At Lollapalooza

3 days ago 0

Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From “Energy,” Monica Lewinsky Requests Next Change

1 day ago 0

Beyoncé Will Remove Same Ableist Slur From Renaissance That Lizzo Removed From Her Album

2 days ago 0

Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

6 days ago 0

Watch Reunited Porno For Pyros Play Three Deep Cuts For The First Time In Over 25 Years

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest