Faye – “Teeth”

Next week, Faye are releasing their debut album, You’re Better. The Charlotte trio has shared “No Vibes” and “Dream Punches” from it so far, and today they’re back with one more single, “Teeth,” a scurrying fury that builds to a twisted sing-song concluding refrain: “I am the hand, you are the teeth.” The band shared: “Teeth is 100% about the internal struggle I think everyone has with their own ego; our inner critic always biting the softest parts of us the deepest, leaving the gnarliest scars.” Listen below.

You’re Better is out 8/12 via Self-Aware Records.