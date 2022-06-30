Faye – “No Vibes”

New Music June 30, 2022 9:25 AM By James Rettig
0

Faye – “No Vibes”

New Music June 30, 2022 9:25 AM By James Rettig
0

The Charlotte, NC band Faye released their promising self-titled debut EP back in 2016, and have taken their time following it up. The trio — made up of Sarah Blumenthal, Susan Plante, and Thomas Berkau, who joined as a drummer in 2018 — are finally ready to release their debut album, You’re Better, which will be out in August. Today, they’re unveiling its lead single, the lurching and melodic “No Vibes.”

“‘No Vibes’ was written on an actual sunny Sunday afternoon spent questioning every decision ever made and every decision waiting to be made,” the band explained in a statement, continuing:

It’s about feeling stuck and apathetic, putting too much weight on other people’s opinions and figuring out how to trust yourself. This song fell completely into my lap out of thin air, and when Susan added guitar on the track it just came together seamlessly. The forward drive of the bass with the meandering in and out of the guitar is a perfect sonic parallel to the feeling of trying to get somewhere but not really knowing where or why – going full speed ahead and trying to figure it out on the fly.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “No Vibes”
02 “Teeth”
03 “Confetti”
04 “Dream Punches”
05 “Swing State”
06 “Settle Down”
07 “Wise Words”
08 “Nag D”
09 “Open Water”
10 “In The Dark”
11 “Mortal Kombat”

You’re Better is out 8/12 via Self Aware Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Danny Brown Says Die Antwoord’s Ninja Sexually Assaulted Him

1 day ago 0

Behold The Grim Spectacle Of Lizzo And James Corden Doing Carpool Karaoke

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time”

2 days ago 0

Depeche Mode Share Statement About Andy Fletcher’s Death

3 days ago 0

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Cover Art Is Here, And It’s Wild

13 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest