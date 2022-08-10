Sam Prekop – “Fall Is Farewell”

New Music August 10, 2022 2:23 PM By James Rettig
0

Sam Prekop – “Fall Is Farewell”

New Music August 10, 2022 2:23 PM By James Rettig
0

Over the past few months, the Sea And The Cake’s Sam Prekop has released a collaborative album with his bandmate John McEntire, Sons Of, and put out an extended electronic piece called “Saturday Sunday.” Today, Prekop is announcing his latest solo album, The Sparrow, which will be out at the end of September. Its first single, “Fall Is Farewell,” was inspired by Michael Small’s score for the 1971 film Klute. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “The Sparrow”
02 “Every Night”
03 “Step And Stair”
04 “Fall Is Farewell”
05 “Palm”

The Sparrow is out 9/30. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”

4 days ago 0

’90s Alt-Rock Festival Flannel Nation Cancelled After Everclear, Candlebox, & Filter Drop Out

1 day ago 0

Roger Waters Tells CNN Why Biden Is A War Criminal, Says Host Needs To Read More

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name”

3 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Responds To “Shake It Off” Copyright Lawsuit, Says The Lyrics “Were Written Entirely By Me”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest