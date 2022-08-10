Sam Prekop – “Fall Is Farewell”
Over the past few months, the Sea And The Cake’s Sam Prekop has released a collaborative album with his bandmate John McEntire, Sons Of, and put out an extended electronic piece called “Saturday Sunday.” Today, Prekop is announcing his latest solo album, The Sparrow, which will be out at the end of September. Its first single, “Fall Is Farewell,” was inspired by Michael Small’s score for the 1971 film Klute. Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “The Sparrow”
02 “Every Night”
03 “Step And Stair”
04 “Fall Is Farewell”
05 “Palm”
The Sparrow is out 9/30. Pre-order it here.