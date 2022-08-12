Stream Italians Do It Better’s After Dark 4 Compilation Featuring Desire, Sally Shapiro, & More

New Music August 12, 2022 10:50 AM By James Rettig
0

Italians Do It Better has continued to chug along over the past year, even after the label lost one of their signature acts as Chromatics disbanded and its non-Johnny Jewel members all pursued projects on their own. Jewel and Megan Louise are still running the IDIB ship, though, and today they’ve released a new entry in their long-running After Dark compilation series. The most recent one came out in fall 2020. After Dark 4 features new tracks from Desire, Sally Shapiro, Farah, Club Intl, Orion, JOON, and more figures from the scene. Here’s their statement on AD4:

It is with immense pleasure & excitement that we share After Dark 4 with you. 30 artists from 11 countries deliver 27 tracks for the endless summer of your dreams. Clocking in at just under two hours, the melodies have been soundtracking our weekly night drives between our studio in the desert & our offices in Los Angeles. The rhythms have been working their magic as secret weapons on the dancefloor in our DJ sets.

Recorded around the globe…our roster of artists explores Italo Disco, Electro, AOR, Film Score, Minimal Wave, Punk, Dream Pop, Spoken Word, Outrun & more.

It’s real…It’s intimate…It’s Everything you ever needed…

Thank you for listening.

xo

Megan Louise & Johnny Jewel

You can stream the whole 27-track compilation below.

After Dark 4 is out now via Italians Do It Better.

James Rettig Staff

