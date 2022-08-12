Mortality Rate – “Rosemary” & “Salt Water”

Mortality Rate – “Rosemary” & “Salt Water”

It’s been a long time since the world heard anything from Mortality Rate, the truly great Calgary metallic hardcore band. Mortality Rate’s last record, a split with Judiciary, came out way back in 2017. In recent years, bandleader Jess Nyx, whose voice could split boulders, has released a couple of great EPs with her new band, the militant vegan/straight-edge duo World Of Pleasure. When an absence stretches out that long, you could be forgiven for thinking that a band is done. But Mortality Rate is not done, and they just dropped an absolutely bloodthirsty new two-song single on us.

I’ve been scouring the internet, but I can’t find any info on “Rosemary” and “Salt Water,” the two new Mortality Rate tracks that popped up on streaming services this morning. Fine. Whatever. How much do we really need to know? These songs are both feral-shit-rippers that might leave you bleeding profusely from the scalp. These songs kick ass. Listen to both of them below.

“Rosemary” b/w “Salt Water” is out now on Wild Rose Records.

