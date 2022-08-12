Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Thanks everyone for helping us determine the Songs Of The Summer. Beyoncé and Chat Pile on a list for the first, but probably not last, time.

This is why Beyoncé doesn’t do interviews anymore pic.twitter.com/OOPKAuGgpR — Call me Miguelito (@CAdreamboy) August 5, 2022

Bey has the #1 song in the country, but this week in 1980 it was Olivia Newton-John. R.I.P. ONJ.

Rick James has come back with a message of condolence for Olivia Newton John #OliviaNewtonJohn @OzzyManReviews pic.twitter.com/fEsPmhKbUQ — reverse_entropy (@pottsville76) August 9, 2022

See you guys in the Discord after The Rehearsal Episode 5.

Nathan Fielder singing Born to Die is the only video on the internet that matters to me pic.twitter.com/B0AtR8jbo4 — clarissa (@FelineJesus) August 8, 2022

