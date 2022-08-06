Frank Ocean Is Selling $25k Cock Rings

News August 6, 2022 7:29 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Frank Ocean is selling a new line of accessories via his luxury brand Homer. Those include pendants, earrings, a keychain, and a diamond-encrusted 18-karat gold cock ring, aka, “the XXXL H-Bone Ring.” The H-Bone Ring will run you $25,570, which I guess brings new meaning to the term “baller.” Anyway, the collection is currently available online or at the brick-and-mortar Homer store in New York City, which is by appointment only. Check out what $25k worth of cock ring looks like below.

