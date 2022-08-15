These days, the biggest pop stars in the world are all making their dance records. Dan Snaith, the man behind Caribou, has been ready for this moment for a long time — or, more accurately, he’s been making dance music for a long time, without any regard to the trends fo the larger world. For many years, Snaith has been splitting his time between Caribou and his club-music alter-ego Daphni. This fall, Snaith will release the new Daphni album Cherry; it’ll be the first Daphni full-length in five years. Snaith has already shared the early tracks “Cherry,” “Cloudy,” and “Clavicle.” Today, he’s got another one.

The latest Daphni single is called “Mania.” It’s an itchy, propulsive house jam with some spaced-out, gurgling keyboard sounds. Snaith isn’t exactly moving into new sonic galaxies with this one, but the track moves and that’s really all it has to do. The main riff on this one is genuinely funky, and the song has a video where a man with a poodle head jumps on a trampoline. Check it out below.

Cherry is out 10/7 on Jiaolong, and you can pre-order it here.