Teen Suicide – “i will always be in love you (final)” & “new strategies for telemarketing through precognitive dreams”

Next week, Sam Ray is releasing his first new album under the Teen Suicide name in six years. We’ve already heard a handful of tracks from honeybee table at the butterfly feast — “coyote (2015-2021),” “get high, breathe underwater (#3),” and “death wish” — and today he’s back with two more, “i will always be in love with you (final)” and “new strategies for telemarketing through precognitive dreams,” which are both on the quieter and more contemplative side. Check ’em out below.

honeybee table at the butterfly feast is out 8/26 via Run For Cover.

