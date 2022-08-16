Lande Hekt – “Backstreet Snow”

August 16, 2022
Next month, Muncie Girls’ Lande Hekt is releasing her sophomore album, House Without A View, her follow-up to last year’s Going To Hell. She announced it alongside “Gay Space Cadets,” and today she’s back with another new track, “Backstreet Snow.” “I’m not someone who works at lightning speed/ I’m not even someone who knows what I need,” she sings in its sweetly lifting chorus. “I knew I was waiting for something, that much is true/ I just didn’t know that something was you.”

“I struggled to understand where my place was when I couldn’t play music with friends and be active within a scene. I also felt so lucky during the pandemic and lockdown,” Hekt said of the inspiration behind the song. “I lived with someone who loves me and had everything I needed, despite coming pretty close a few times to having no money at all. I honestly don’t know how some people coped at all, and it’s so sad that I guess some people didn’t.”

House Without A View is out 9/23 via Get Better Records.

