Two years ago, the Buffalo rapper Armani Caesar released The Liz, her first album for her hometown powerhouse label Griselda Records. Armani is slightly more glamorous and less guttural than her Griselda brethren, but she still fits beautifully into that label’s whole aesthetic, and she can rap just as hard as anyone else. The Liz might’ve gotten a little bit lost in the flood of Griselda releases, but it’s a really good album. Now, Armani Caesar is planning the release of The Liz 2, and she’s just teamed up with a couple of her fellow upstate NY rap greats on a new track.

Armani Caesar’s new song “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup” features the consistently excellent Griselda fixture Benny The Butcher, and it’s also got Stove God Cooks, the Syracuse rapper who’s been on a serious roll lately. On the track, all three rappers talk hard shit over a buzzing, clanking beat. There’s no hook; it’s just rappers rapping. All three of them go hard. Listen below.

The Liz 2 is out 9/2 on Griselda Records.