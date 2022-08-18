Röyksopp – “Oh, Lover” (Feat. Susanne Sundfør)
Röyksopp are a few days out from releasing the second part this year’s Profound Mysteries. In the lead-up to sharing Profound Mysteries II, the band has shared “Control” and “Let’s Get it Right” featuring Astrid S. Yesterday, they released another new single called “Oh, Lover” featuring fellow Norwegian Susanne Sundfør, who was previously on Röyksopp’s Profound Mysteries track “If You Want Me.”
The Norwegian electronic masters are also planning a livestream event with a band Q&A on YouTube the day the album is out on August 19. That’ll be streaming here.
Listen to “Oh, Lover” below.
Profound Mysteries II is out 8/19.