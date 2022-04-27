Röyksopp – “If You Want Me” (Feat. Susanne Sundfør)

April 27, 2022
0

Back in the beginning of February, Röyksopp announced their first album since 2014, Profound Mysteries — though they’re calling it a “conceptual project.” We’ve heard a bunch of songs from it so far, including “(Nothing But) Ashes…,” “The Ladder,” “Impossible,” “This Time, This Place,” and “Breathe.” The album is out on Friday, but first they’re back with one more track.

The latest preview of Profound Mysteries is “If You Want Me.” It finds the duo once more teaming up with fellow Norwegian icon Susanne Sundfør. Check it out below.

Profound Mysteries is out 4/29. Pre-order it here.

