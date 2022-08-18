Anytime Angel Olsen pops up on one of these late-night shows, you need to stop whatever you’re doing immediately and watch her do what she does. Over the past decade-plus, Olsen has become one of the greatest creative forces within the whole indie rock realm, and she finds a whole different way to present herself whenever she performs for TV. Earlier this year, Olsen released Big Time, an excellent new album with an old-school country flavor. Olsen has spent the summer on the Wild Hearts Tour with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker, and she’s still got a few shows left on it. And last night, Olsen appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show and basically turned that studio into a smoking crater in the ground.

On The Tonight Show, Olsen performed the gorgeous, magisterial Big Time single “All The Good Times.” She performed with her whole Big Time Band, a huge ensemble complete with horns and strings. She sounded incredible. Who’s her keyboard player? Because Olsen and that keyboardist hit some amazing harmonies. Olsen also pulled the awesomely corny country-music move of thanking the show and the audience mid-song, even wishing happy birthday to last night’s co-host Demi Lovato. She knows what she’s doing. Watch the performance below.

Big Time is out now on Jagjaguwar.