Watch Angel Olsen Sing The Hell Out Of “All The Good Times” On Fallon

News August 18, 2022 9:28 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Watch Angel Olsen Sing The Hell Out Of “All The Good Times” On Fallon

News August 18, 2022 9:28 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Anytime Angel Olsen pops up on one of these late-night shows, you need to stop whatever you’re doing immediately and watch her do what she does. Over the past decade-plus, Olsen has become one of the greatest creative forces within the whole indie rock realm, and she finds a whole different way to present herself whenever she performs for TV. Earlier this year, Olsen released Big Time, an excellent new album with an old-school country flavor. Olsen has spent the summer on the Wild Hearts Tour with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker, and she’s still got a few shows left on it. And last night, Olsen appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show and basically turned that studio into a smoking crater in the ground.

On The Tonight Show, Olsen performed the gorgeous, magisterial Big Time single “All The Good Times.” She performed with her whole Big Time Band, a huge ensemble complete with horns and strings. She sounded incredible. Who’s her keyboard player? Because Olsen and that keyboardist hit some amazing harmonies. Olsen also pulled the awesomely corny country-music move of thanking the show and the audience mid-song, even wishing happy birthday to last night’s co-host Demi Lovato. She knows what she’s doing. Watch the performance below.

Big Time is out now on Jagjaguwar.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Recording First New Music In 25 Years

4 days ago 0

Grimes Announces Plans To Get Vampire Teeth, Elf Ears

3 days ago 0

“Goodbye Horses” Singer Q Lazzarus Dead At 61

13 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Vertical Horizon’s “Everything You Want”

2 days ago 0

The Game Goes Off On Eminem In Absurd 10-Minute Diss Track “The Black Slim Shady”

7 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest