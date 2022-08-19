Aidan Noell & Nancy Whang – “Sharevari” (A Number Of Names Cover)

New Music August 19, 2022 10:31 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Aidan Noell & Nancy Whang – “Sharevari” (A Number Of Names Cover)

New Music August 19, 2022 10:31 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Every year, we post one new solo track from Nation Of Language member Aidan Noell. In 2020, it was “Prepositional Phrase.” In 2021, it was “Selective Service.” In 2022, it’s a cover of A Number of Names’ early Detroit techno classic “Sharevari.” It’s a collaboration with LCD Soundsystem’s Nancy Whang, produced and mixed by Nick Millhiser of Holy Ghost!

Here’s Noell:

Making this song became about being someone else for a little while. At a time when everything around us is difficult and grating and extremely real, for these six minutes I indulge in a total fantasy – an alternate universe, both of the past and future, that’s mysterious and sexy and fun. Inhabiting that world as a character who is unaffected and cool was a brief and welcome respite for me, and I hope that listening to it can transport others to that place as well.

Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Recording First New Music In 25 Years

6 days ago 0

“Goodbye Horses” Singer Q Lazzarus Dead At 61

2 days ago 0

Another ’90s Alt-Rock Fest Has Been Canceled At The Last Minute

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Vertical Horizon’s “Everything You Want”

3 days ago 0

Watch Beck, Dave Grohl, Tenacious D, & John C. Reilly Cover “Summer Breeze”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest