Along with her husband Ian Devaney and Michael Sui-Poi, Aidan Noell is one third of the Brooklyn synth-pop Band To Watch Nation Of Language. They released their great debut album Introduction, Presence earlier this year. And today, for Bandcamp Friday, Noell has shared her first-ever solo songwriting effort, “Prepositional Phrase.” Noell is NOL’s resident keyboard wizard, so fans of that band will find a lot to like in the earwormy synth lines here. Listen below; any proceeds from the track will go to support G.L.I.T.S. (Gays & Lesbians Living In A Transgender Society).

