Aidan Noell – “Selective Service”

National Of Language synth player Aidan Noell stepped out on her own late last year with the track “Prepositional Phrase,” her shockingly successful first-ever solo songwriting effort. And today, she’s following that up with another new song called “Selective Service.” As she explains in a statement:

“Selective Service,” my second foray into songwriting, is another glimpse into self-inflicted destructive romance; the addictive lovesick passion that dulls ones ability to make logical decisions. Anyone who doesn’t relate to these masochistic tendencies has a level of self control that I salute. After I wrote and decided to release “Prepositional Phrase,” this second song was simply another attempt to see if I could write. As it took a week of huddling at my desk after work (instead of the single morning it took the first time) to produce something half resembling a song structure, the process felt much scarier. But the new level of trepidation was ultimately matched by a new level of satisfaction when it came together.

“Selective Service,” with its captivating synth lines and Noell’s half-muffled vocals, sounds a whole lot like a lower-fi incarnation of Nation Of Language. And because Nation Of Language are great, that’s absolutely a good thing. Listen and watch an accompanying music video edited by Noell’s husband, Nation Of Language singer Ian Devaney, below.

