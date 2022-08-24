Moses Sumney Announces Concert Film A Performance In V Acts As He Takes A Break From Music

News August 24, 2022 11:02 AM By James Rettig
0

Moses Sumney Announces Concert Film A Performance In V Acts As He Takes A Break From Music

News August 24, 2022 11:02 AM By James Rettig
0

Moses Sumney has spent the past decade making some groundbreaking music. His two full-length albums, 2017’s Aromanticism and 2020’s græ, are both great in their own way. But Sumney is stepping away from music for the time being. He was just announced as part of the cast for the Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series The Idol, and today he’s announcing a new concert film — his second one in the past year — and his impending break from music.

The concert film is called A Performance In V Acts, and he said in a statement that it “marks the official end of the græ album cycle.” The film captures an October 31 performance at the Ford Theater in Los Angeles. “It’s a capsule of our headline show since we will not be touring the album after all,” he wrote. “This film also ushers in a new period of creativity for me – one in which I take a continued break from making albums and touring music to focus on other disciplines.”

A Performance In V Acts will be released next week (August 31). You can watch a clip of him performing “Doomed” and his cover of Björk’s “Come to Me” below.

A Performance In V Acts is out on 8/31.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Daniele Luppi & Greg Gonzalez – “The Rose You Kept”

11 hours ago 0

Audiophile Label MoFi Sued For Using Digital In “All Analog” Vinyl Reissues

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: *NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me”

2 days ago 0

Sleep Press Cannabis Leaves Into Dopesmoker Vinyl Reissue

2 days ago 0

Watch The Killers Cover The Smiths With Johnny Marr

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest