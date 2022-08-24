Moses Sumney Announces Concert Film A Performance In V Acts As He Takes A Break From Music

Moses Sumney has spent the past decade making some groundbreaking music. His two full-length albums, 2017’s Aromanticism and 2020’s græ, are both great in their own way. But Sumney is stepping away from music for the time being. He was just announced as part of the cast for the Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series The Idol, and today he’s announcing a new concert film — his second one in the past year — and his impending break from music.

The concert film is called A Performance In V Acts, and he said in a statement that it “marks the official end of the græ album cycle.” The film captures an October 31 performance at the Ford Theater in Los Angeles. “It’s a capsule of our headline show since we will not be touring the album after all,” he wrote. “This film also ushers in a new period of creativity for me – one in which I take a continued break from making albums and touring music to focus on other disciplines.”

A Performance In V Acts will be released next week (August 31). You can watch a clip of him performing “Doomed” and his cover of Björk’s “Come to Me” below.

A Performance In V Acts is out on 8/31.