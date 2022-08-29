No Age – “Compact Flashes”
In a few weeks, the long-running LA DIY duo No Age will come back with their new album People Helping People. The band recorded the album in guitarist Randy Randall’s garage after they were evicted from their studio. We’ve already posted two early tracks, “Andy Helping Andy” and “Tripped Out Before Scott.” Today, No Age have shared a new song. “Compact Flashes” is a playfully surreal post-punk track that pairs laconic vocals with a maddeningly insistent drum-machine track. Check it out below with animated visuals by Tim Siskind.
People Helping People is out 9/16 on Drag City.