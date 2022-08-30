Earlier in August, Frankie Cosmos announced a new album, Inner World Peace, the follow-up to 2019’s Close It Quietly. It’s out 10/21 via Sub Pop. At the time, the Greta Kline-led project released a lead single, “One Year Stand.” Now, they’re back with another single, the politely disorienting guitar-pop jam “Aftershook.” It’s also got a video directed by filmmaker Andy Rose Fidoten.

“‘Aftershook’ is about processing the past and grappling with maintaining a balanced ratio of emotional awareness and hopefulness,” Kline says about the song and its video. “The clown represents my fear of growing up into the kind of stunted adult that toxically influenced my youth.”

She adds: “Lauren had the basic idea for this music video, and we liked it for this song because it has a sort of spooky vibe to it. I love where Andy and their team took it because it feels like it’s about grappling with one’s sense of self/reality, and searching for one’s place in the world/community.”

Listen to and watch “Aftershook” below.

Inner World Peace is out 10/21 via Sub Pop.