Frankie Cosmos, the rock group fronted by Greta Kline, have announced a new album, Inner World Peace, their follow-up to 2019’s Close It Quietly. The band recorded it and produced it with Nate Mendelsohn and Katie Von Schleicher at Figure 8 Recording in Brooklyn, and the songs were culled down from the 100+ that Kline wrote during the pandemic. Lead single “One Year Stand” is soft and sad and sweet, and comes with a music video directed by Eliza Lu Doyle.

“This music video was created with my best friend Eliza, who makes video and performance art,” Kline said in a statement, continuing:

It feels like an encapsulation of the record in that it’s strange and vast while also being contained and interior. Clowning and playing are a huge part of collaborating for me and Eliza. We wanted to perform a dance without dancing — the kind of movements you fall into in private, banal moments, playing without even realizing. Choreographing together felt like we were in 6th grade again, all id and giggles. The album and the video were made in these environments of love and pleasure.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Abigail”

02 “Aftershock”

03 “Fruit Stand”

04 “Magnetic Personality”

05 “Wayne”

06 “Sky Magnet”

07 “A Work Call”

08 “Empty Head”

09 “Fragments”

10 “Prolonging Babyhood”

11 “One Year Stand”

12 “F.O.O.F.”

13 “Street View”

14 “Spare The Guitar”

15 “Heed The Call”

Inner World Peace is out 10/21 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.