Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”

New Music August 29, 2022 9:20 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”

New Music August 29, 2022 9:20 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Arctic Monkeys are on a roll. Just last week, the Brit-rock kings announced their new album The Car one night after debuting a new song called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” at Zurich’s Openair Festival. Now, the band has quietly shared another album preview. It’s a luxurious, cinematic number called “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” and it’s got a music video directed by frontman Alex Turner. This is also the band’s first official single in four years.

Turner has previously described The Car as picking up where 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino left off. Though he’s added, “On this record, sci-fi is off the table. We are back to Earth… I think we’ve got closer to a better version of a more dynamic overall sound with this record. The strings on this record come in and out of focus and that was a deliberate move and hopefully everything has its own space. There’s time the band comes to the front and then the strings come to the front.”

The strings are definitely “to the front” on “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball.” Watch and listen below.

The Car is out 10/21 on Domino.

Arctic Monkeys - The Car [Custard Vinyl]

$29.99

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Shares Statement

2 days ago 0

New Supergroup L.S. Dunes Features Members Of Thursday, Circa Survive, MCR, & Coheed And Cambria

4 days ago 0

Taylor Swift’s New Album Midnights Is Out October 21

23 hours ago 0

Neurosis Leader Scott Kelly Admits To Physically Abusing Wife And Children, Band Responds

14 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Music”

15 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest