This fall, Wisconsin indie rockers Disq, a 2019-vintage Stereogum Band To Watch, will release their new album Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet. (See what they did with that title? You see it.) Disq have already shared the early tracks “Cujo Kiddies” and “If Only,” and now they’ve also dropped a third track called “(With Respect To) Loyal Serfs.” As the title implies, it’s a miasmic meditation on late-capitalist life: “They build improvements on the ground/ It’s 50% faster now/ The neighbors’ children can’t be found/ They’re meeting stars inside the cloud.” Disq get those ideas across through the medium of revved-up shoegaze. Check it out below.

Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet is out 10/7 on Saddle Creek.