The National Remix NEU!

Later this month, krautrock legends NEU! are being celebrated with a 50th anniversary box set that contains a new tribute album. We’ve heard contributions from Stephen Morris and Gabe Gurnsey and Guerilla Toss, and the set contains additional NEU! remixes and reworks courtesy of Mogwai, Idles, Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor, and more. The National also threw their hat into the ring on this one, offering up a remix of the 1972 track “Im Glück.” Check it out below.

The NEU! 50! box set is out 9/23 via Grönland Records. Pre-order it here.