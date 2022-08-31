In the past couple of years, the Los Angeles producer Real Bad Man has teamed up with the Detroit rap great Boldy James for two deeply solid collaborative albums, 2020’s Real Bad Boldy and this year’s Killing Nothing. Now, Real Bad Man has announced plans to release another album with another prolific underground rap force. This time, it’s the expressive, free-wandering Pink Siifu, who released the adventurous solo album GUMBO’! last year. Their new album Real Bad Flights is coming next month.

On Real Bad Flights, Pink Siifu and Real Bad Man have brought in a bunch of other collaborators. The album will feature appearances from Armand Hammer, Kari Faux, Chuck Strangers, and others. For first single “Looking For Water,” Siifu and Real Bad Man have teamed up with Boldy James, who always sounds perfectly at home on those mellow, glimmering boom-bap beats. “Looking For Water” is a deep-concentration glide that fits the divergent styles of both rappers nicely. Below, listen to the track and check out the Real Bad Flights tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Real Negro Life” (Feat. Pier GKFAM)

02 “Looking For Water” (Feat. Boldy James)

03 “Tokyo Blunts” (Feat. Armand Hammer & Conquest Tony Phillips)

04 “Astro Russian” (Feat. Amani)

05 “View Of France” (Feat. Ahwlee)

06 “Off The Pane” (Feat. Kari Faux & EZ)

07 “Pour The Wine (Feat. Chuck Strangers & Peso Gordon)

08 “Po Drama” (Feat. Lojii)

09 “Real Bad Gospel”

Real Bad Flights is out 9/16. Check out our 2021 feature on Pink Siifu here.