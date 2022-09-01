Kai Campos and Dom Maker, the production duo known as Mount Kimbie, are back today with a pair of AA-side singles, each set of two produced by a different member of the group. These four new songs are presented as equals, but it’s hard not to focus on one track in particular, given the presence of indie-rap festival-killers slowthai and Danny Brown on the dissected boom-bap dream “In Your Eyes.” That track is paired with “a deities encore,” a showcase for the hotly tipped Dallas soul singer Liv.e that manages to feel icy and smoldering all at once. Maker handled the beats on those ones.

The other two new Mount Kimbie songs are instrumentals helmed by Campos. “Q” and “Quartz” are both uptempo experimental dance tracks that will surely raise your pulse; the former is a crisp and minimal four-on-the-floor situation, the latter a clattering, jittery ball of nerves. They do an exquisite job of showing off the other side of the Mount Kimbie equation.

Hear all four songs below.