Stream Aussie Jangle-Rockers Peace Ritual’s Excellent Self-Titled Debut EP

New Music September 2, 2022 12:02 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Earlier this year, the Australian duo Peace Ritual came along and pretty much knocked me over with their single “Tears Of Joy.” Joel Martorana and Thomas Elliott, the two members of Peace Ritual, come from the Australian DIY punk scene, and they intended to start the group as a hardcore band. Instead, they ended up making gorgeously spiraling jangle-rock. Today, they’ve come out with their first EP.

Peace Ritual’s new self-titled EP features “Tears Of Joy,” as well as three other songs that achieve the same kind of skyward majesty. Peace Ritual have an audibly DIY production style, and they’ve released the EP on a great hardcore label. Musically, however, they’re going for the twinkling scope of the Stone Roses. They’re really good at it, too. Stream the EP below.

The Peace Ritual EP is out now on Last Ride Records.

