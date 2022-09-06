Pixies – “Dregs Of The Wine”

Tom Oxley

New Music September 6, 2022 9:27 AM By James Rettig
0

Pixies – “Dregs Of The Wine”

Tom Oxley

New Music September 6, 2022 9:27 AM By James Rettig
0

Pixies are releasing a new album, Doggerel, at the end of the month. They’ve shared “There’s A Moon On” and “Vault Of Heaven” from it so far, and today they’re back with another single, “Dregs Of The Wine.” It’s the band’s first song to boast a songwriting credit from guitarist Joey Santiago.

“I guess I was in kind of a zombie state, just playing,” he said in a statement. “After I stopped playing I put it down and went, ‘Well, that was a fucking waste of time, what a piece of shit I am.’ I beat myself up a lot, but my girlfriend, unbeknownst to me, was recording me. She played it back to me and I go, ‘Fuck! Hold on a second here! This stuff is good!’”

Black Francis had this to add about the song’s meaning: “Living in Los Angeles in the ‘90s with my then-wife, hanging out with Joey and his ex-wife, lots of trips to Las Vegas, a lot of drinking, little bit drug taking, some genuine good times.”

Listen below.

Doggerel is out 9/30 via BMG.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Chris Pine Denies Harry Styles Spat On Him At Drama-Filled Don’t Worry Darling Venice Premiere

19 hours ago 0

Livestream The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In London

4 days ago 0

Marc Cohn Discusses His Surprise Performance At JLo And Ben Affleck’s Wedding

5 days ago 0

Foo Fighters Close Emotional Tribute Concert With Taylor Hawkins’ Son & Paul McCartney

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women Part 1”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest