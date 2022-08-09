Pixies – “Vault Of Heaven”
Next month Pixies will release Doggerel, their first album in three years. Today, following June’s lead single “There’s A Moon On,” the indie-rock OGs are dropping a new one called “Vault Of Heaven.” Black Francis’ lyrics repeatedly reference 7-Eleven, and director Charles Derenne’s video takes us there as well. The clip is populated with fearless freaks in Elvis and Zorro costumes, a fittingly odd and colorful visual for the band’s latest surf-rock-inflected tune. Watch below.
Doggerel is out 9/30 on BMG.