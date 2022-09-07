Since Chromatics disbanded last year, its lead singer Ruth Radelet has shared an Elliott Smith cover and a solo single, “Crimes.” Today, she is announcing her debut EP, The Otherside, which she recorded with Filip Nikolic, formerly one-half of Poolside. Radelet had this to share about the project:

The Other Side represents a side of my personality as an artist that most people havenʼt seen until now. It also represents my coming out the other side of a traumatic experience, gathering what I could from ʻBeforeʼ and figuring out how to exist ʻAer.ʼ This record was forged in the fire of a transformative two-year period during which I lost almost everything, including my father who was a huge influence on me. Most of the songs were written just before I was caught up in a storm of big changes, and they were all finished just as life started to feel sweet again. It feels right to share some of the last chapter before moving into the next, and though itʼs a melancholy record, for me The Other Side is a step into a bigger and brighter future.

New single “Stranger” is gorgeous and gentle and tragically sad. “Baby, I’m so far away from home/ Baby, you could bury me in stone,” Radelet sings. “I could never hold you in my hands/ I know I’m a stranger in your land.” The track comes with a video directed by James Manson and shot by Freddie Whitman around Los Angeles. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Stranger”

02 “Sometimes”

03 “Crimes”

04 “Be Careful”

05 “Youth”

The Other Side EP is out 10/7.