Sumerlands – “Force Of A Storm”

New Music September 8, 2022 12:26 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

In July, Philadelphia’s Sumerlands announced Dreamkiller, the follow-up to their 2016 debut and their first album with new vocalist Brendan Radigan. They’ve already shared the album’s title track, plus another song, “Edge Of The Knife.” Today, about one week out from releasing Dreamkiller, Sumerlands are back with another theatrical face-melter, “Force Of A Storm,” which comes with a music video.

“This song is about those times when you do whatever it takes to get the blood up,” the band says of “Force Of A Storm” in a statement. “Then you’re ready to take on the night with as much power as you can harness. Sometimes it takes a little. Sometimes it takes a lot. But when you’re there, you know it and you are the storm.”

Listen to and watch “Force Of A Storm” below.

Dreamkiller is out 9/16 via Relapse Records.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

