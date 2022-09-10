A tweet from Young Thug’s Twitter account to swimmer Michael Phelps were brought up in a Georgia court hearing this week in connection to the YSL rapper’s ongoing RICO case, which has yet to go to trial. Last month, a tweet from Young Thug’s official Twitter account asked the Olympian swimmer if he could swim “100 miles from the middle of the ocean back to shore.” Phelps responded in the affirmative: “I think I could make it.” According to Rolling Stone, the tweets were brought up because the prosecution was concerned about Thug’s ability to communicate with people in the outside world, therefore posing a potential threat to witnesses.

Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville agreed with prosecutors and granted their request for a clampdown on evidence shared in the case. Young Thug’s defense called the Phelps tweet “innocent,” saying the rapper dictated the tweet to a friend who controls his social media. Still, Judge Glanville agreed that defense lawyers must now wait until November 25 to share certain “confidential” discovery with their clients, which also includes Gunna.

At the moment, Young Thug, Gunna, and a number of their associates are in jail, awaiting trial on a number of RICO charges related to Thug’s Young Slime Life label and rap crew. Earlier in August, Thug was denied bond for a third time. In constructing the RICO case against YSL — which, according to prosecutors, is a street gang masquerading as a legitimate music-business entity — prosecutors used rap lyrics and Instagram posts to help construct their case. Both New York and California are currently considering laws that would limit the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court cases.