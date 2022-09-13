Angel Olsen & Sturgill Simpson – “Big Time”
Earlier this year, Angel Olsen released an excellent record, Big Time, and she recently wrapped up a tour in support of it alongside Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker. Big Time‘s title track is one of the best songs on it, and today she’s shared a new version of it featuring none other than Sturgill Simpson.
“It’s crazy to write a song and then watch someone else you really admire sing your words; kinda turns the whole thing on its head,” Olsen noted in a statement. “I loved the song already, but hearing Sturgill’s take on ‘Big Time’ made me smile ear to ear, he made it come alive on a different level.”
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
09/14 Nashville, TN @ Riverside Revival (Americana Music Fest)
09/26 Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio ^
09/27 Lisbon, PT @Capitólio ^
09/29 Madrid, ES @ La Riviera ^
09/30 Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^
10/01 Lyon, FR @ L’ Epicerie Moderne ^
10/02 Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten ^
10/04 Munich, DE @ Strom ^
10/05 Vienna, AT @ WUK ^
10/06 Warsaw, PL @ Palladium ^
10/07 Berlin, DE @ Huxleys ^
10/09 Stockholm, SE @ Berns ^
10/10 Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller ^
10/11 Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA ^
10/13 Cologne, DE @ Luxor ^
10/14 Paris, FR @ Bataclan ^
10/15 Leuven, BE @ Het Depot ^
10/16 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ^
10/18 London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton ^
10/19 Bath, UK @ The Forum ^
10/21 Manchester , UK @ Albert Hall ^
10/22 Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall ^
10/24 Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^
^ = with Tomberlin supporting
Big Time is out now via Jagjaguwar.