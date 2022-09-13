Angel Olsen & Sturgill Simpson – “Big Time”

New Music September 13, 2022 10:05 AM By James Rettig
0

Angel Olsen & Sturgill Simpson – “Big Time”

New Music September 13, 2022 10:05 AM By James Rettig
0

Earlier this year, Angel Olsen released an excellent record, Big Time, and she recently wrapped up a tour in support of it alongside Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker. Big Time‘s title track is one of the best songs on it, and today she’s shared a new version of it featuring none other than Sturgill Simpson.

“It’s crazy to write a song and then watch someone else you really admire sing your words; kinda turns the whole thing on its head,” Olsen noted in a statement. “I loved the song already, but hearing Sturgill’s take on ‘Big Time’ made me smile ear to ear, he made it come alive on a different level.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:
09/14 Nashville, TN @ Riverside Revival (Americana Music Fest)
09/26 Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio ^
09/27 Lisbon, PT @Capitólio ^
09/29 Madrid, ES @ La Riviera ^
09/30 Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^
10/01 Lyon, FR @ L’ Epicerie Moderne ^
10/02 Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten ^
10/04 Munich, DE @ Strom ^
10/05 Vienna, AT @ WUK ^
10/06 Warsaw, PL @ Palladium ^
10/07 Berlin, DE @ Huxleys ^
10/09 Stockholm, SE @ Berns ^
10/10 Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller ^
10/11 Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA ^
10/13 Cologne, DE @ Luxor ^
10/14 Paris, FR @ Bataclan ^
10/15 Leuven, BE @ Het Depot ^
10/16 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ^
10/18 London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton ^
10/19 Bath, UK @ The Forum ^
10/21 Manchester , UK @ Albert Hall ^
10/22 Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall ^
10/24 Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^
^ = with Tomberlin supporting

Big Time is out now via Jagjaguwar.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Citing His Michael Phelps Tweet, Prosecutors Win Ruling Against Young Thug In RICO Case

5 days ago 0

Sex Pistols Comment On Death Of Queen Elizabeth

6 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Crazy Town’s “Butterfly”

16 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Joe’s “Stutter” (Feat. Mystikal)

3 days ago 0

Nick Cave Explains How Fans Helped Him Cope With The Deaths Of His Sons

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest