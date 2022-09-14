Whitmer Thomas – “Everything That Feels Good Is Bad”

Ariel Fish

New Music September 14, 2022 3:10 PM By James Rettig
0

Whitmer Thomas – “Everything That Feels Good Is Bad”

Ariel Fish

New Music September 14, 2022 3:10 PM By James Rettig
0

Next month, Whitmer Thomas is releasing a new Jay Som-produced album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “Rigamarole” and “Most Likely,” and today the comedian is back with another one, the gauzy “Everything That Feels Good Is Bad.”

“This song is about all of the unhealthy things I know I’m not supposed to do that I get some satisfaction out of doing in the moment,” Thomas said in a statement. “Whether it be socially, emotionally, or physically i ain’t got a lick of self control. I’m a child of addicts, and I’m lucky not to have a drug problem, but I think it’s manifested in me being a goofy dumbass around people who I want to think I’m cool or eating 20 Buffalo wings even though I felt sick after 6.”

Watch a video for it below.

The Older I Get The Funnier I Was is out 10/21 via Hardly Art.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Citing His Michael Phelps Tweet, Prosecutors Win Ruling Against Young Thug In RICO Case

4 days ago 0

Sex Pistols Comment On Death Of Queen Elizabeth

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Crazy Town’s “Butterfly”

13 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Joe’s “Stutter” (Feat. Mystikal)

3 days ago 0

Nick Cave Explains How Fans Helped Him Cope With The Deaths Of His Sons

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest