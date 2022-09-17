Torche Will Break Up After Final Tour With Steve Brooks

Back in May, Torche singer-guitarist Steve Brooks announced he’d be leaving the band after one last tour this fall opening for Meshuggah. The band didn’t specify at the time whether they’d carry on with a new frontperson in Brooks’ absence, but — a few days after the release of new single “It Never Began” — two-month-old comments from Brooks’ personal Instagram are circulating, confirming that the band will be calling it quits after this tour.

As The PRP points out, in response to a fan wondering if the band would carry on without him, Brooks wrote, “We’re done. Only plan on reissuing out of print records some day. Moving on.”

In a separate post, he wrote:

I had adventures in this band I wouldn’t have experienced otherwise and made many friends through touring. At this point, I live in rural Oregon Coast and everyone else is in Miami. It’s a mission travelling across country to be crammed in a van for a month, worrying about money to cover all these expenses, possible theft, health/safety and depending on others to take care of our responsibilities at home is too much. The only enjoyable moments for me is onstage (30-80 minutes.) Come see us, if you can.

There you have it. Get to the gig, Torche fans! And get there early because it looks like Torche are the first of three bands on all these dates.

TOUR DATES:

9/16/2022 Palladium – Worcester, MA (w/ Meshuggah, Converge)

9/17/2022 Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA (w/ Meshuggah, Converge)

9/18/2022 Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY (w/ Meshuggah, Converge)

9/20/2022 The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD (w/ Meshuggah, Converge)

9/21/2022 The NorVa –Norfolk, VA (w/ Meshuggah, Converge)

9/23/2022 Louder Than Life 2022 – Louisville, KY (w/ Meshuggah, Converge)

9/24/2022 Agora Theatre & Ballroom – Cleveland, OH (w/ Meshuggah, Converge)

9/25/2022 Kemba Live! – Columbus, OH (w/ Meshuggah, Converge)

9/27/2022 Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA (w/ Meshuggah, Converge)

9/28/2022 Royal Oak Theatre – Royal Oak, MI (w/ Meshuggah, Converge)

9/29/2022 Radius – Chicago, IL (w/ Meshuggah, Converge)

9/30/2022 Myth Live – Minneapolis, MN (w/ Meshuggah, Converge)

10/02/2022 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO (w/ Meshuggah, In Flames)

10/04/2022 The Warfield Theatre – San Francisco, CA (w/ Meshuggah, In Flames)

10/07/2022 Aftershock 2022 – Sacramento, CA (w/ Meshuggah, In Flames)

10/08/2022 Riverside Municipal Auditorium – Riverside, CA (w/ Meshuggah, In Flames)

10/09/2022 Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA (w/ Meshuggah, In Flames)

10/10/2022 Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ (w/ Meshuggah, In Flames)

10/12/2022 The Factory In Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX (w/ Meshuggah, In Flames)

10/13/2022 Warehouse Live – Houston, TX (w/ Meshuggah, In Flames)

10/15/2022 Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL (w/ Meshuggah, In Flames)

10/16/2022 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA (w/ Meshuggah, In Flames)